Mashare women ask for a hand to set up a market at their village

By Bernhold Kudumo

RUNDU, June 22 – About 30 kilometres east of Rundu lies the Mashare constituency where unemployment is very high. This area has been affected by unemployment and poverty for a long period of time. But all hope is not lost as a group of women staying in an area known as Gove Village has come together to form Tukushadere.

Tukushadere is a group that was formed in April this year to empower women to always work hard and always help others when in need. Interviewing the head of the group, Julia Kudumo, she said that these women struggle each and every day to make sure there’s food on the table, that children have clean clothes when going to school and make sure they don’t sleep with an empty stomach.

“We started this group to empower them to always work hard and never give up because the impossible can become possible,” she said.

However, empowering and telling the women to never give up is not enough for their problems to simply disappear.







“That is why they came up with the idea of opening up a market in their very own village to help better our lives. That is why we’re asking the nation to please help us with funds. The little that you give us is a blessing to you in return,” she added.

She concluded that their goal is to see the community thrive in prosperity and success.

“We have the skills to better our lives and a hand from you will be much appreciated,” she concluded. If interested please reach us on this email: Tukushadere2022@gmail.com or at 081 795 0709. – Namibia Daily News

