Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Mashare women ask for a hand to set up a market at their village
Mashare women ask for a hand to set up a market at their village
Community

Mashare women ask for a hand to set up a market at their village

June 22, 2022

By Bernhold Kudumo

 

RUNDU, June 22 – About 30 kilometres east of Rundu lies the Mashare constituency where unemployment is very high. This area has been affected by unemployment and poverty for a long period of time. But all hope is not lost as a group of women staying in an area known as Gove Village has come together to form Tukushadere.

Tukushadere is a group that was formed in April this year to empower women to always work hard and always help others when in need. Interviewing the head of the group, Julia Kudumo, she said that these women struggle each and every day to make sure there’s food on the table, that children have clean clothes when going to school and make sure they don’t sleep with an empty stomach.

“We started this group to empower them to always work hard and never give up because the impossible can become possible,” she said.

However, empowering and telling the women to never give up is not enough for their problems to simply disappear.



“That is why they came up with the idea of opening up a market in their very own village to help better our lives. That is why we’re asking the nation to please help us with funds. The little that you give us is a blessing to you in return,” she added.

She concluded that their goal is to see the community thrive in prosperity and success.

“We have the skills to better our lives and a hand from you will be much appreciated,” she concluded. If interested please reach us on this email: Tukushadere2022@gmail.com or at 081 795 0709. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

About 12 structures as well as a church...

June 9, 2022

Old Mutual makes communities safer and more secure.

November 3, 2020

GIBEON AND GOCHAS BENEFIT FROM MTC KNOCKOUT PROJECT.

April 12, 2021

Two-year-old girl dies in a fire at Andambo...

June 6, 2022

Kaisosi Extension 9 housing project gathers pace as...

March 3, 2022

Katutura Central Constituency office to launch old pensioners...

June 16, 2021

China Town demonstrators due in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court...

May 14, 2022

Keetmanshoop to provide toilets at houses in the...

April 27, 2022

RNF continues support for community recycling initiatives

June 13, 2022

Project Shine continues in Swakopmund

May 9, 2022