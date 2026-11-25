WINDHOEK, Nov. 25 — Namibia’s President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has ordered the country’s private sector to identify restrictive and overlapping business permits by year-end amid an economic slowdown and rising inflation.

Opening the two-day second Namibia Public-Private Forum in Windhoek, the country’s capital, on Wednesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah acknowledged that the nation’s economy is under significant strain from the ongoing war in the Middle East and a domestic outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Nandi-Ndaitwah pointed to the widening gaps between earlier economic forecasts and actual performance. The Bank of Namibia projects growth to edge up to 2.1 percent in 2026, while annual headline inflation climbed to 5.6 percent in October 2026, up from 3.6 percent a year earlier.

Acknowledging complaints from business leaders, Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that permits are important for safeguarding the country’s resources and the environment.

“It has come to light that our permits are too many, crosscutting each other, at times contradicting one another, and the process is too long and slow,” she said, while requesting a comprehensive list of inhibiting permits and recommendations before Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, while praising the rollout of the five-year Investor Permit and ongoing parliamentary review of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill and the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Nandi-Ndaitwah acknowledged that the one-stop center at the Business and Intellectual Property Authority continues to suffer from poor digitalization and weak inter-agency connectivity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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