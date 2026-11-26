WINDHOEK, Nov. 26 — Namibia seeks to reserve certain economic sectors exclusively for locals through its recently introduced bill, a government official revealed Thursday.

Speaking on the second day of the Namibia Public-Private Forum in Windhoek, Namibia’s International Relations and Trade Minister Selma Ashipala-Musavyi highlighted the Namibia Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill, introduced in Parliament in November 2026, following nationwide consultations across all 14 regions.

According to Ashipala-Musavyi, the bill empowers the minister to designate certain economic sectors for the exclusive participation of Namibians. Furthermore, it is designed to attract and retain investment that will create employment, build productive industries, develop skills and enable more Namibians to participate meaningfully in economic activities.

It is also set to establish an investment promotion agency to promote, attract, facilitate and monitor investments, set clearer admission criteria, offer dispute resolution mechanisms and protection guarantees, and attract capital that builds domestic industries, skills and jobs.

“This is to ensure that local Namibians, young entrepreneurs, women and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from the economy,” she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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