Mariental community protest against granting of N$3 000 bail for running over a child
Mariental community protest against granting of N$3 000 bail for running over a child

May 6, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

MARIENTAL, 6 May 2022 – Unhappy residents gathered at the Mariental Magistrate’s Court on Friday to protest against the bail of N$3 000 that was set for Johan Meyer (50) for allegedly running over nine-year-old Hendrina Mupolo on Sunday, 1 May.

The incident occurred at Meyer’s Plot K11 at Hardap near Mariental.

Meyer allegedly chased the deceased, her mother, and others in his Land Cruiser after finding them collecting beans without his consent.

He appeared in the magistrate’s court on a charge of culpable homicide on Tuesday, 3 May, and was granted bail of N$ 3000. The case is due to be heard on 24 August.

A petition about the bail was handed over to the control prosecutor, Eric Nekako, early on Friday by Brenda Rooi who is the spokesperson of the group.

Residents are also not happy with the Deputy Prosecutor for Hardap region, Nita Meyer, being involved with the case as she is the wife of the accused.

“We want her to be excused from this case, within our jurisdiction of the Hardap region, we don’t want anyone to work on this case,” said community activist Kleophas Nekundi. – Namibia Daily News

