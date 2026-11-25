KHARTOUM, Nov. 25– Around 19 civilians have been killed and more than 20 others injured in drone attacks targeting the cities of Damazin and Al-Roseires in Sudan’s southeastern Blue Nile State, eyewitnesses and volunteer groups said on Wednesday.

An eyewitness in Damazin told Xinhua that the attacks began on Tuesday morning and continued until evening, with most casualties occurring during the evening strikes. Four drones targeted residential neighborhoods in the city that evening, the witness added.

The Emergency Lawyers, a voluntary rights group, said in a statement that strikes on Tuesday evening hit multiple neighborhoods in Damazin, killing 19 civilians and injuring 15 others. The victims belonged to three families and included six women.

In Al-Roseires, drones also struck the dam, power-generation facilities, and electrical installations, according to the group.

It held the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) responsible for the attacks, warning that strikes on residential neighborhoods and vital infrastructure endanger civilian lives and threaten access to essential services.

Meanwhile, volunteer group Sudan Doctors Network also accused the RSF of carrying out the attacks, reporting that 17 civilians had been killed and more than 14 others injured.

The network said the victims were struck inside their homes and in surrounding areas, noting that its verified information indicated that the targeted area was residential. It called on the United Nations, the UN Human Rights Council and relevant international mechanisms to launch an independent investigation, document the violations and hold those responsible accountable.

The latest attacks come amid an escalation in the use of drones in Sudan’s military operations. In recent months, drone strikes have increasingly targeted residential areas, civilian facilities and vital infrastructure across several states, causing civilian casualties and displacement, and disrupting essential services.

Earlier in November, the UN reported that more than 1,630 civilians had been killed in drone attacks across Sudan between the beginning of 2026 and the end of October, highlighting the growing threat these strikes pose to civilians.

Several regions, including Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile and Khartoum, have witnessed repeated drone attacks on populated areas and essential service facilities, raising concerns about the humanitarian consequences of continued attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Sudan has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced, both inside and outside the country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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