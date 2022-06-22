Trending Now
Namibia’s beef exports up 76.9 pct in May

June 22, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 22 — Namibia recorded an increase of 76.9 percent year on year in beef meat product exports in May 2022, a report released Tuesday by the Meat Board of Namibia showed.
Some 61.1 percent was mainly sold to Europe, 23.9 percent to China and the U.S and 15.1 percent sold to Africa, according to the report.
According to the report, sheep meat product exports increased by 96.3 percent year on year in May which were sold only to South Africa, whereas pork meat product exports were recorded at eight tons in May 2022, compared to zero tonnes in May 2021.
Cattle slaughtering increased marginally by 3.4 percent year on year in May 2022, while live cattle exports increased by 35.9 percent, according to the report.
South Africa was the only export destination for live cattle during the period.  (Namibia)



