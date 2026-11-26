WINDHOEK, Nov. 26 — Namibia on Wednesday launched translated versions of its biodiversity and traditional knowledge protection law in six local languages to empower indigenous communities to protect their natural resources and secure fair economic returns from commercial and scientific research.

The translated versions of the Access to Biological and Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge Act of 2017 in Oshiwambo, Otjiherero, Rukwangali, Silozi, Khoekhoegowab (Damara/Nama), and Afrikaans were unveiled in Windhoek, the country’s capital.

In a keynote address delivered on her behalf by Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Indileni Daniel, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that the launch goes beyond simply translating legislation. “A citizen should not have to master a foreign or unfamiliar language to enjoy the protection of the law of their own country,” she added.

The legislation, which entered into force in November 2021 and aligns Namibia with the Nagoya Protocol, requires researchers and companies to obtain prior informed consent and negotiate benefit-sharing agreements before accessing genetic resources or indigenous knowledge.

More than 300 access permits have been issued since the law took effect. Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that for generations, African biological resources and traditional remedies such as Namibia‘s widely harvested devil’s claw were extracted and patented abroad with little compensation returning to local communities.

Urging a shift away from exporting raw botanical materials, she called for stronger domestic research and processing capacity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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