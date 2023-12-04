Trending Now
Capricorn Group Changemakers Illuminate Communities in Regional Christmas Drive

December 4, 2023

Staff Reporter

REHOBOTH, December 4 — ‘Tis the season of giving, and on Friday, December 1, 2023, Capricorn Group employees embraced their roles as Changemakers, spreading holiday cheer by giving back to vulnerable communities as part of their Regional Christmas Drive. Changemakers from across the country engaged in various activities and projects, from setting up gardens and serving meals to donating items, painting, and distributing Christmas goodies.

The Regional Christmas Drive made a meaningful impact on several organizations:

Christ’s Hope Care Centre (OSHIKUKU): Changemakers participated in developing a community garden to provide orphaned and vulnerable children with nutritious meals.

Lighthouse Children and Youth Ministry (REHOBOTH): Changemakers contributed to painting, gardening, and interactive games at Lighthouse Ministry, which offers holistic care programs to 75 vulnerable children and teenagers in the Rehoboth community.

Hope for Life Foundation (WINDHOEK): Changemakers donated baby clothes, blankets, and products and supported the establishment of a garden at the Hope for Life Foundation, a child protection centre providing temporary care for babies awaiting adoption.

Ruach Elohim (SWAKOPMUND): Changemakers set up a basic pot garden and a sandpit for babies at the Foundation, which focuses on preventing baby dumping and providing a safe and loving home for abandoned babies.

The Changemaker program serves as Capricorn’s employee volunteerism vehicle, aligning with the Group’s purpose of being Connectors of Positive Change. This initiative supports the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) vision, aiming to create economic value responsibly and foster sustainable opportunities for economic and social improvement in the communities where they operate.

Changemakers went above and beyond to make the day special for the communities, embodying the spirit of the season. Charne Ramjit, a Changemaker from Bank Windhoek Ongwediva service centre, shared her experience: “Richard P. Feynman once said, ‘The highest form of understanding we can achieve is laughter and human compassion. I firmly believe a random act of kindness, no matter how small, can bring about happiness to others.”

Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, expressed gratitude for the open-hearted employees who consistently spread happiness as Changemakers. She said, “We are very grateful and thank them for their high spirits and willingness to participate in something beyond their own lives. They certainly made this Christmas memorable for communities most in need.”

