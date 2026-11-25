CAPE TOWN, Nov. 25– South Africa has made significant progress in improving children’s living conditions and access to essential services over the past three decades, although persistent inequalities continue to affect their well-being, a newly released report showed.

The South African Child Gauge 2026, titled “From rights to realities: Tracking 30 years of progress for children,” was launched by the University of Cape Town’s Children’s Institute (CI) on Tuesday evening in Cape Town. The report reviews advances in children’s rights and living conditions over the 30 years since South Africa adopted its Constitution in 1996.

The report highlights substantial improvements in housing and access to basic services. The number of children living in formal housing more than doubled from 8.7 million in 1996 to 18.2 million in 2025, while access to piped water rose from 49 percent to 73 percent, electricity from 48 percent to 93 percent, and adequate sanitation from 36 percent to 80 percent.

Child hunger also declined from 30.1 percent in 2002 to 13.8 percent in 2024, supported in part by the National School Nutrition Program, which currently reaches 9.9 million learners.

Under-five mortality fell from 81 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2004, at the height of the HIV pandemic, to 35 in 2024, reflecting significant improvements in child survival.

“The progress is considerable and remarkable considering the structural inequality and the complex embedded system of inequality that was inherited,” said Paula Proudlock, a senior researcher at CI, at the report’s launch.

However, the report warns that historical inequalities remain deeply entrenched, with poverty, unemployment, violence and unequal access to opportunities continuing to constrain many children. Stunting affects approximately one in four children, while overweight and obesity among children under five remain more than twice the global average.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch, Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa called for government to focus not only on the reach of public programs but also on their actual impact on children’s lives.

“The Child Gauge report reminds us that access to services alone does not necessarily translate into positive outcomes,” she said.

Ramokgopa said the findings should inform government planning, budgeting and decision-making, stressing the need for stronger coordination across departments and spheres of government. She also highlighted the value of district-level data in identifying gaps and directing resources to communities where children are being left behind.

The minister said she would explore bringing the report before Cabinet or one of its committees for consideration.

“The report challenges all stakeholders, including government, civil society, researchers and development partners to use evidence to drive practical improvement in children’s lives,” she said.

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