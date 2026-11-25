SANAA, Nov. 25– A senior UN official arrived in Yemen on Wednesday to express support for civilians and solidarity with humanitarian workers, while calling for the release of UN personnel detained by the Houthi group.

In a statement received by Xinhua, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said his visit to Yemen carried several messages, including support for civilians in a country exhausted by years of conflict and now being pushed deeper into crisis.

The visit also aims to express solidarity with Yemen’s humanitarian community, whose response is being stretched to breaking point by severe funding shortages, and to urge the international community to increase its support for humanitarian operations, according to the statement.

It added that renewed fighting in the country had displaced more than 364,000 people from their homes, including tens of thousands in the past week alone. Civilians are being killed, while hospitals and first responders are coming under attack.

Fletcher will also renew calls on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally release detained UN personnel and other humanitarian workers, stressing the need to protect humanitarian operations and personnel.

The Houthis are holding around 70 UN personnel, some of whom have been detained for years. The UN has repeatedly called for the immediate and unconditional release of its staff, humanitarian workers and civil society personnel detained by the group.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. In recent months, hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces have escalated sharply. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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