HARARE, Nov. 25– Annual inflation in the local Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency remained unchanged at 4.3 percent in November, while monthly inflation held at 0.2 percent for a second consecutive month, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency said Wednesday.

U.S. dollar annual inflation rose to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in October, with monthly inflation accelerating to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent, pushed by rising food prices, which remained the primary driver of monthly price increases in both currencies. Zimbabwe operates a dual-currency pricing system.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the country’s central bank, has projected annual ZiG inflation to average about 5 percent by the end of 2026, with month-on-month ZiG inflation expected to remain below 1 percent due to a tight monetary and fiscal policy stance.

After recording a single-digit annual ZiG inflation rate of 4.1 percent in January 2026 for the first time in over three decades, Zimbabwe’s monetary authorities have repeatedly reaffirmed their commitment to keeping inflation low and stable to durably anchor macroeconomic stability. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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