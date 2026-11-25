WINDHOEK, Nov. 25 — Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform warned Wednesday that stray and free-roaming livestock in communal areas south of the veterinary cordon fence pose a major threat to ongoing efforts to contain foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

“In the interest of safeguarding animal health and strengthening disease-control measures, all livestock movements must be properly monitored and regulated, including movements involving stray and free-roaming animals,” the ministry’s spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said.

Muyunda acknowledged that addressing free-roaming livestock in communal areas presents particular challenges, especially in areas where livestock are not kept within designated or registered farming holdings.

He announced that over the past few weeks, no new FMD cases have been reported outside the previously affected areas, and surveillance, vaccination, and other disease-control measures continue to be implemented and intensified in both the Kharas and Zambezi regions.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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