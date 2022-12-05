Capricorn Group’s ChangeMakers spread the holiday cheer regionwide

On Friday, 2 December 2022, the Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management and Bank Gaborone, spread the holiday cheer by giving back to the most vulnerable communities across the region for their Regional Christmas Drive. As Changemakers from across Namibia and Botswana, employees joined in on specific activities/projects closest to their branch or department, painting classrooms, serving meals, donating toiletries, knitting dolls, singing Christmas carols, handing out Christmas gifts, and carrying out financial literacy sessions.

The organisations that benefitted from the Regional Christmas Drive are:

Gemma Kindergarten in Oshakati: Changemakers spent the afternoon in Onawa Settlement of Oshakati painting the inside of their classroom, playing games with the children, reading to children, and serving meals. Earlier this year, this Kindergarten benefitted from the Capricorn Foundation with funding for upgrading the classroom, toilet, and playground.

Changemakers spent the afternoon in Onawa Settlement of Oshakati painting the inside of their classroom, playing games with the children, reading to children, and serving meals. Earlier this year, this Kindergarten benefitted from the Capricorn Foundation with funding for upgrading the classroom, toilet, and playground. Amos Meerkat Syllabus project in Windhoek: Changemakers got a unique opportunity to knit small dolls used for educational purposes at ECD centres in informal areas of the country. The dolls are used for moral teachings and to train young children to recognise and speak out against any form of abuse.

Changemakers got a unique opportunity to knit small dolls used for educational purposes at ECD centres in informal areas of the country. The dolls are used for moral teachings and to train young children to recognise and speak out against any form of abuse. Central Hospital Children’s Cancer Ward in Windhoek: Changemakers celebrated Christmas with 34 children between the ages of 7 months and 15 years old at the children’s Cancer Ward at Central Hospital. The children received a donation of fresh fruits and yoghurt, toiletries and Christmas presents to keep their spirits strong during chemotherapy.

Changemakers celebrated Christmas with 34 children between the ages of 7 months and 15 years old at the children’s Cancer Ward at Central Hospital. The children received a donation of fresh fruits and yoghurt, toiletries and Christmas presents to keep their spirits strong during chemotherapy. URC Mariental Soup Kitchen : Changemakers from the Bank Windhoek Mariental Branch helped vulnerable families from the Empelheim settlement in Mariental this Christmas season by spending time with over 400 mothers and children, serving meals donated by Capricorn Group, singing Christmas carols, and playing board games.

: Changemakers from the Bank Windhoek Mariental Branch helped vulnerable families from the Empelheim settlement in Mariental this Christmas season by spending time with over 400 mothers and children, serving meals donated by Capricorn Group, singing Christmas carols, and playing board games. Financial Literacy Day in Botswana: Bank Gaborone Changemakers delivered financial literacy training to specific community groups for free to create a financially healthy community.

The engaging and high-spirited Capricorn Changemakers were proactive on the same chosen day and time regionwide, ensuring a collective impact of spreading joy and happiness among the least privileged.

“The employees of Capricorn are very nice and did a great job. They fed 400 people. Wow, we are thankful and blessed that you think of us, and appreciate all your support.“ Johan Eiman, Founder of URC Soup Kitchen in Mariental.

Through Capricorn Group’s Changemaker programme, employee volunteerism embodies the Group’s purpose of being Connectors of Positive Change. It supports the Group’s CSR vision to create economic value responsibly that creates sustainable opportunities for advancing and improving the economic and social conditions in the communities where they operate.

“Capricorn Group remains committed to being Connectors of Positive Change. We are grateful for our openhearted employees who, in their role as Changemakers, are always willing to give and spread happiness. They have certainly made this Christmas memorable to communities most in need,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer: Brand & Corporate Affairs.