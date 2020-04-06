N$ 36 Million raised for COVID-19 National Disaster Fund as President calls for prayers.

Windhoek, April 06-His Excellence, Dr Hage Geingob, today announced that government has received monetary contributions and pledges in the value of N$ 36 million towards the National Disaster Fund account for COVID-19. The announcement was made through a press release by the President today.

The President also took the platform to thank and appreciate donations and pledges from different stakeholders, such as individuals, public enterprises and trade unions who made donations and pledges towards the fight against Coronavirus. The President singled out several companies to thank for the donation, these companies includes:

De Beers- N$ 15 million

DebMarine- 20 Ventilators (N$ 9.9 million)

Old Mutual Namibia- Testing and tracing equipment’s and food (N$ 5 million)

Social Security Commission- Water tanks (N$ 3.3 million)

NAMDIA and MTC- N$ 1 million each

SWAPO party- N$ N$ 1 million

Jack Ma-Testing kits and PPEs (Personal protective equipment’s)

The President assured the public that government values each contribution and although not all names were mentioned, he stressed that a complete list will be published in due course. On the final note, the President called for daily prayers and further set aside the 8th April 2020 as a day of national prayer. The President called on all churches and all Namibians who wish to participate and unite in faith and pray for protection and welfare of the country.

Compiled by Joseph NM Tobias

joseph@namibiadailynews.info