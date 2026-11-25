TOKYO, Nov. 25– The U.S. military has begun deploying its new F-15EX fighter jets at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, to replace the base’s aging F-15C/D fleet, Kyodo News reported Wednesday.

This marks the first time the U.S. military has permanently stationed the aircraft at an overseas base.

According to the report, amid the phased withdrawal of older F-15 fighter jets, the U.S. military has deployed F-22, F-35, and other fighters at Kadena Air Base on a rotational basis since 2022. The deployment of the F-15EX will restore a permanent fighter jet presence at the base, where the U.S. military plans to station a total of 36 F-15EX aircraft.

According to the Nikkei newspaper, the F-15EX can carry more than 13 tonnes of weapons, an increase over its previous variants, and is also capable of carrying long-range missiles.

The U.S. military’s presence in Okinawa has long fueled concerns among local residents that it could heighten regional tensions. Other issues, including aircraft noise and crimes committed by U.S. military personnel, have also persistently troubled residents.

In October this year, a U.S. serviceman was arrested on suspicion of robbing and murdering a Japanese woman in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa, further deepening local frustration with U.S. forces stationed in Japan. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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