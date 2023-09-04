UN Experts Criticize Germany for Excluding Namibian Minorities in Reparations Talks

Trending Now
September 4, 2023

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, Sept. 4 — A group of UN experts has raised concerns and criticisms regarding Germany’s exclusion of the Herero and Nama ethnic minorities in Namibia from discussions aimed at addressing the atrocities committed against them during Germany’s colonial rule. These seven independent human rights experts, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, released their correspondence with both countries on June 29, 2023.

In their letters, the experts urged Germany to acknowledge responsibility for all colonial crimes in Namibia, including mass murders. They emphasized that it was inappropriate for the Herero and Nama ethnic minorities to be indirectly involved in negotiations through an advisory council.

Doudou Diène, one of the experts, stated, “The exclusion of the Herero and Nama from direct negotiations with Germany is a clear violation of their rights. They are the victims of these crimes and have the right to participate in discussions concerning reparations.”

The experts recommended that Germany directly compensate the Herero and Nama minorities, rather than channelling reparations through the Namibian government. They also called upon Germany to increase financial assistance to Namibia to help address the lasting consequences of the colonial era.

While Germany has previously acknowledged its role in the genocide of the Herero and Nama people, it has been reluctant to pay reparations. In 2021, Germany agreed to provide Namibia with €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) in development aid, but this funding was not designated as compensation for the genocide.

These criticisms from UN experts come at a time when Germany faces mounting pressure to confront its colonial history. Protests have emerged in Germany and Namibia, demanding reparations for the genocide.

The German government has expressed a willingness to engage in discussions about reparations but has not decided on whether to provide them.

The letters from the UN experts represent a significant development in the campaign for reparations for the Herero and Nama people and may exert additional pressure on the German government to adopt a more decisive stance on this issue.

