BRUSSELS, Nov. 25– The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a new law to help turn Europe’s quantum research into commercial applications and improve the security of its digital systems against future risks.

The proposed Quantum Act aims to coordinate European Union and national efforts around shared priorities for quantum research, industrial development and the deployment of the technology, while addressing Europe’s difficulties in translating scientific advances into market-ready products, the Commission said.

To support research and industrial development, the proposal would establish a network connecting research institutes across Europe, enabling researchers to share facilities and expertise. It would also support access to shared infrastructure, including quantum computers and simulators, and help startups and small- and medium-sized enterprises develop products and reach potential public-sector customers.

The proposal also seeks to strengthen the security of Europe’s quantum technology supply chains by identifying critical suppliers and components and reducing strategic dependencies.

In addition, it aims to prepare the bloc’s digital systems for the cybersecurity risks that could arise from future quantum computers, including through a coordinated transition to post-quantum cryptography.

Alongside the proposed law, the Commission is laying the groundwork for a new Sovereign Tech Equity Fund, which would provide equity financing for quantum and other technologies considered essential to the EU’s technological sovereignty and economic security. The Commission said it would work with the European Investment Bank Group, EU member states and other partners to establish the fund.

The EU’s Quantum Europe Strategy, published in July 2025, said the bloc and its member states had invested more than 11 billion euros (about 12.03 billion U.S. dollars) in quantum technologies over the preceding five years.

The proposed law does not allocate a fixed budget for future quantum technology funding. Such funding would depend on decisions on the EU’s long-term budget and the rules governing relevant programs, the Commission said.

The proposal must be approved by both the European Parliament and the Council of the EU before it can become law. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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