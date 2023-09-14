Trending Now
Massive Fire Devastates Tutaleni, 26 Ghettos Destroyed
Massive Fire Devastates Tutaleni, 26 Ghettos Destroyed

September 14, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Walvis Bay, Sept. 14 – A catastrophic fire swept through a cluster of 26 ghettos late last night in the Tutaleni location of Walvis Bay, leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

The inferno is believed to have originated from a shack belonging to an individual who had been absent from his home since Monday. The incident unfolded at approximately 11:30 PM.

Erongo Police spokesperson, Inspector Illeni Shapumba, provided details of the incident, explaining that when one of the fire victims awoke, he discovered that his brother’s ghetto was fully engulfed in flames.

“Tragically, the fire rapidly spread, consuming neighbouring ghettos in its destructive path. At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown,” Shapumba said.

Fortunately, there have been no injuries or fatalities reported, but substantial property damage has been incurred. Inspector Shapumba confirmed that emergency services responded promptly, although their efforts were challenged as the blaze intensified.

Shapumba reassured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

“Law enforcement authorities revisited the scene today to gather further evidence and establish a more comprehensive understanding of the incident,” added Shapumba.- Namibia Daily News

