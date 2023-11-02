Namibia Breaks Ground with the First Community-Led Conservation Congress in Africa

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 2 — In a historic and groundbreaking move for African conservation, Namibia recently played host to the first-ever community-led conservation congress on the continent. The congress, which took place in late October, brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including Indigenous and local community groups, conservation organizations, government representatives, and policymakers. The central focus of this landmark event was to deliberate and strategize on how to empower local communities to assume a more significant role in conservation efforts across Africa.

Traditionally, the conservation landscape in Africa has been largely dominated by large international non-governmental organizations (NGOs). This congress sought to challenge the status quo and promote the idea of community-driven conservation as a pivotal force for environmental protection on the continent.

While the gathering generated considerable enthusiasm and anticipation, the concrete outcomes of the congress were somewhat nebulous. Some participants expressed concerns regarding the lack of specific action points and deliverables. It became evident that while community engagement and participation are indeed vital, there is a need for a more balanced approach that incorporates the involvement of large NGOs and policymakers in equitable partnerships.

Despite the congress’s ambiguity, organizers view it as a promising starting point for amplifying community voices in the sphere of African conservation. To help champion this noble cause, a new alliance has emerged from the congress, known as the Alliance for Indigenous People and Local Communities for Conservation in Africa (AICA). AICA is poised to serve as a representative and advocacy body for communities across the African continent, advocating for their inclusion in conservation efforts.

Namibia’s pioneering community-led conservation congress has set a significant precedent for the region and the wider conservation community. While there may still be challenges to navigate and details to refine, the commitment to forging a more inclusive and equitable approach to conservation is unmistakable. As AICA takes the reins to amplify the voices of Indigenous and local communities, it is hoped that a brighter and more sustainable conservation future awaits Africa’s rich and diverse ecosystems.