Namibia’s eastern border areas hit by Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak.

WINDHOEK, Feb. 24 -- Namibia has recorded an outbreak of the Lumpy Skin Disease in Eiseb in the Omaheke region in the eastern border of the country, an official said Tuesday. The disease was first detected at Otjiuapehuri village on Feb. 12, Chief Veterinarian Officer from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land reform, Albertina Musilika Shilongo said, adding that a total of 31 cattle from 10 different homesteads have been affected. In a move to further curb the spread of the disease, Shilongo announced the suspension of cattle movement and cattle gatherings in Eiseb till further notice. "Farmers in Eiseb are urged to vaccinate all cattle above six months of age against lumpy skin disease and to control biting insects, such as mosquitoes, and farmers should report all suspected cases to the local veterinary office," she added. These disease control measures will be reviewed once the extent of the outbreak is determined, she said. Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral disease of cattle that is spread by biting insects, characterized by nodules on the skin and other parts of the body.Xinhua