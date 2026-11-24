WINDHOEK, Nov. 24 — Namibia and Botswana have agreed to strengthen agricultural trade, improve livestock disease management and tackle cross-border trade barriers as the two countries seek to boost regional food security and expand access to international markets, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital.

The agreement followed a bilateral ministerial meeting held on Monday between Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani and Botswana’s Minister of Lands and Agriculture Edwin Dikoloti.

The two ministers discussed strategies to address foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and expand agricultural and technical cooperation. They agreed to promote Commodity-Based Trade to navigate restrictions associated with transboundary animal diseases and facilitate access to regional and international markets, and jointly explore high-value export markets across Africa.

The two countries agreed to establish a Joint Veterinary Technical Committee to align standards with World Organization for Animal Health guidelines, coordinate disease-control measures and strengthen real-time sharing of animal disease information, ease cross-border flows of livestock and animal products, build veterinary capacity and secure vaccine supplies.

The two ministers further agreed to address existing bottlenecks affecting cross-border imports of poultry and pork, while exploring closer private-sector cooperation in developing a joint poultry value chain.

In the dairy sector, Namibia and Botswana committed to facilitating dairy animal production and harmonizing animal health protocols and logistical procedures to enable the movement of dairy livestock and high-quality genetic material.

The cooperation comes as both countries are battling FMD outbreaks that threaten livestock production and beef exports. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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