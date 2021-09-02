Shannon Wasserfall Murder Case – Trial Again Postponed

Windhoek, 2 September-Duo accused persons in the murder case of Shannon Wasserfall, Azaan Madisia and her brother, Junior Mulundu, made yet another appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court on 1 September 2021, however, the case was postponed.

Public Prosecutor Annakleta Kandjimi during their scheduled appearance yesterday informed the Court they are still waiting for a legal representative to be allocated to the accused persons. “Thus, we would like the case to be postponed to 11 October,” she said.

Wasserfall was missing for almost six months last year. A frantic search for Wasserfall began around mid-April when she went missing after allegedly dropping her two-year-old child off at Madisia’s house at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay.

Azaan and Mulundu, who have been in Police custody since last year, are accused of murdering Wasserfall before burying her in a shallow grave in the town.

