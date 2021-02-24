China and India to donate vaccines doses to Namibia.

Windhoek, Feb 24-President Geingob this morning at the COVID-19 government response measures address to the nation held at state house announced that China and India will donate 100 000 and 30 000 vaccine doses respectively to the Government of the Republic of Namibia in the months to come. “We are engaged with our friends in the international arena, at various levelsi n order to expedite this process. At present, the People’s Republic of China has pledged to donate 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine and the Republic of India has also pledged to donate 30,000 doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India”.

The President express appreciation to the Governments of China and India for this gesture of friendship.

President Geingob has urged the nation to continue to maintain hygiene by washing and sanitizing hands; wearing a face mask in public, and maintaining social and physical distance.

He also Appeal to the Namibian to keep fit by engaging in workout.

“Let us also try, where we can, to improve our general well-being by

engaging in activities and following habits that bolster personal health”.

The President urges the Namibian Nation to continue to hold hands and comply with the measures. In so doing, the country will move towards removing the restrictions and continuing the construction of our Namibian House.

