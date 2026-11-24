TEHRAN, Nov. 24 — The navy of Iran’s Army said Tuesday that two “violating” oil tankers caught fire earlier in the day after hitting naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels had deactivated their identification and navigation systems and entered a “forbidden” region east of the waterway, the navy said in a statement on the army’s website.

It added that the blasts brought the tankers to a halt, underscoring the need to comply with Iran’s regulations for safe passage through the strait. The navy warned that the strait will not be reopened unless Iran’s objectives and demands are met, urging tanker owners to coordinate with the Iranian armed forces to cross safely.

Also on Tuesday, Army’s Chief Commander Amir Hatami said that the closure of the strait would be tightened “day by day” unless Iran’s seven conditions are met, according to the official news agency IRNA. At a meeting with army commanders and officials in the capital Tehran, Hatami described the strait as part of Iran’s geopolitical power.

He said the war threat against Iran must be eliminated, the “neither war nor peace” situation must end, and the “cruel” sanctions against his country must be lifted, stressing that unless those objectives are achieved and Iran’s seven conditions are met, the strait “will not be reopened” and “a stronger management will be exercised over it.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reaffirmed that Iran will not hold any negotiation with the United States unless its conditions are fulfilled.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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