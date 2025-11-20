Namibia inaugurates new classrooms to enhance education access

WINDHOEK, Nov. 20 — Namibia’s education ministry on Wednesday inaugurated 20 classrooms and storerooms across five schools in the northern Ohangwena region, aiming to address persistent shortages and improve access to education.

Sanet Steenkamp, minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts, and culture, said the initiative reflects a direct government investment in children’s development.

The new facilities will serve 474 learners from pre-primary to grades two and three, supported by 17 teachers and five support staff.

“By providing quality facilities for pre-primary and early primary grades, we are giving our children a strong start that will support lifelong learning and future success,” she said.

The project, valued at 8 million Namibian dollars (about 465,000 U.S. dollars), is part of broader national efforts to improve school infrastructure, reduce overcrowding, and provide learners with a dignified learning environment.

The construction follows a nationwide assessment that identified schools with enrollments above 1,000 learners, prompting the ministry to draft a five-year plan to address critical gaps.

For the 2025/26 financial year, the government plans to build additional schools in Kavango East, Khomas, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, and Zambezi, with investments exceeding 198 million Namibian dollars. Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua

