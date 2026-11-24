KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 24– The first-ever face-to-face trilateral meeting among leaders of China, Russia and the United States in south China’s Shenzhen represents a significant diplomatic development that could help ease geopolitical tensions, prevent strategic miscalculations and strengthen global stability, a Malaysian expert has said.

Ong Tee Keat, president of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific, told Xinhua in a recent interview that the groundbreaking meeting carried both symbolic significance and practical urgency amid growing global security challenges.

“The fact that the leaders of the three major powers were able to sit down together demonstrates that they still recognize a common bottom line: there are issues that must be addressed through dialogue,” said Ong, a former Malaysian transport minister and deputy speaker of the country’s House of Representatives.

“Face-to-face engagement can play a crucial role in cooling tensions and managing risks at critical moments, preventing localized crises from escalating into broader security catastrophes,” he said.

Such engagement could inject much-needed certainty into the global security environment and provide a necessary buffer against further escalation, he added. At a time when deficits in peace, development, security and governance are widening, Ong said, the summit demonstrated the importance of promoting stability through dialogue and managing differences through communication.

Direct dialogue could help the three countries better understand one another’s positions and concerns, assess the costs of escalation and preserve room for diplomatic mediation, he said.

By seeking common ground amid competition, the three countries could help avoid the so-called “Thucydides’ Trap” and maintain essential channels of communication on critical issues such as nuclear non-proliferation and crisis management, Ong said.

Highlighting China’s constructive role in facilitating the historic meeting, the expert said it has provided opportunities for high-level diplomatic engagement. China’s ability to maintain high-level engagement with both Washington and Moscow while bringing the leaders together underscored its growing diplomatic influence, he noted.

However, substantive conflict resolution would still depend on complex interactions among the parties concerned, making expectations of immediate breakthroughs unrealistic, he cautioned.

On global energy security, Ong said high-level communication could help alleviate geopolitical anxiety affecting energy markets, as regional conflicts and risks to shipping routes often threaten supply chains and price stability.

He also called on major countries to provide more inclusive international public goods, particularly in climate change, public health, food and energy security, and AI capacity building, while avoiding exclusive bloc confrontation and pressure on smaller countries to choose sides.

Sustained dialogue and practical cooperation among major countries could help foster a more stable, predictable and inclusive international environment, Ong said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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