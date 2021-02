Windhoek,Feb 24– The current regulations will expire at 23h59 tonight, 24 February 2021. President Geingob this morning extended the regulations for the period of 36 days, from 25 February to 31 March 2021.

“With regards to the restrictions of movement, Curfew hours will be adjusted to begin at 22h00 and end at 04h00, daily”.

Furthermore, the limit of meetings to two hours is abolished.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info