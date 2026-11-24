VIENNA, Nov. 24 — The head of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) on Monday called for stronger international cooperation and solidarity to advance industrial development as the organization marked its 60th anniversary during a session of the UNIDO Industrial Development Board in Vienna.

UNIDO Director General Gerd Mueller said the organization was established in 1966 to support developing countries in achieving sustainable industrialization. Six decades later, this mission is more important than ever, he said.

“The development gap between industrialized and developing countries must not widen further,” Mueller said, calling on developed and developing countries to forge a new partnership based on cooperation and solidarity.

“It’s great to be back, and we return to UNIDO for the clear purpose: to work with partners on industrial development that creates jobs, raises productivity and supports cleaner, more resilient economies around the world,” said Sonia Farrey, Britain’s permanent representative to UNIDO.

Britain has recently rejoined the organization, becoming its 174th member state. Juma Mukhwana, principal secretary for industry of Kenya, said the rapid development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, is creating new opportunities to boost productivity and foster innovation.

He stressed that developing countries should also have access to these technologies. UNIDO is a specialized United Nations agency with a unique mandate to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

It supports developing countries and emerging economies in building and transforming their industries. The 54th session of the UNIDO Industrial Development Board is being held from Monday to Wednesday in Vienna. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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