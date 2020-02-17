Tevez fires Boca Juniors to 4-0 rout of Central Cordoba

BUENOS AIRES, Feb. 17-- Carlos Tevez scored either side of halftime to help fire Boca Juniors to a 4-0 win at Central Cordoba in the Argentinian Superliga on Sunday. The former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus forward netted either side of Eduardo Salvio's 26th-minute strike before Sebastian Villa added a fourth goal just before the hour mark. Boca remains second in the 24-team standings, three points behind River Plate, who earlier secured a 1-0 home victory over Banfield. Matias Suarez put the hosts ahead with a 17th-minute header after Gonzalo Montiel skilfully evaded his marker near the right byline and delivered a precise cross. River defended resolutely thereafter as both teams struggled to create chances in strong wind and heavy rain. Marcelo Gallardo's men have now won five consecutive Superliga matches since the competition resumed after a summer break on January 19. In Sunday's only other fixture, Jose Sand converted a second-half penalty to cancel out Sebastian Palacios' strike and earn Lanus a 1-1 draw at home to Newell's Old Boys. Xinhua