The long-anticipated decisive action by the Chinese mainland against Taiwan separatists has garnered significant international attention, with many political commentators and scholars offering their support.

In June this year, responding to the popular demands of its citizens, including those residing on the island of Taiwan, the Chinese central government took firm action against the ambitions of Lai Ching-te and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to separate Taiwan from the mainland. This move was in direct opposition to the 1992 Consensus, which affirms that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China. The government issued clear guidelines for imposing criminal punishments on diehard “Taiwan independence” separatists who engage in or incite secession.

As the cornerstone of peace across the Taiwan Strait, the One-China principle asserts that there is only one China in the world, with Taiwan as an integral part of it, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government representing all of China. This principle has gained momentum globally, with the vast majority of countries firmly adhering to it. Under this principle, no country can maintain official diplomatic relations with both the Chinese mainland and the Taiwan region. Additionally, Taiwan’s participation in international organizations must be handled in accordance with the One-China principle, as enshrined in UNGA Resolution 2758.

The clandestine activities in the Taiwan region, led by figures like Lai Ching-te and his DPP, have included irresponsible rhetoric. For instance, during his inaugural speech on May 20 this year, Lai falsely claimed that Taiwan had entered a new era of democracy and sovereignty, sowing confusion among Taiwan residents and angering people on the mainland. His remarks provoked discord, confusion, and fear among many Taiwan residents who prefer peace and stability.

The guidelines for imposing criminal punishments on die-hard “Taiwan independence” separatists, jointly issued by China’s Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and the Ministries of Public Security, State Security, and Justice, will come into effect upon publication. These guidelines serve as a timely warning to Lai Ching-te, who took office on May 20, and whose inaugural speech was seen by experts as an almost open declaration of “Taiwan independence.”

Lai’s actions and statements as a “pragmatic advocate for Taiwan independence” demonstrate his disregard for the welfare and interests of Taiwan residents, according to Professor Li Zhenguang, head of the Institute of Taiwan Studies at Beijing Union University. Professor Li noted that Lai’s reckless remarks are highly detrimental to cross-Strait relations, exposing the fantasies and subversive thoughts of both Lai and the DPP. Therefore, it is imperative for the Chinese mainland to act to prevent the DPP from pursuing “legal independence.”

Lai’s misguided leadership and his attempts to challenge the 1992 Consensus, which recognizes that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, have raised concerns. This historical fact is enshrined in existing laws and regulations on both sides and is recognized by the international community.

Lai’s claim that “Taiwan is a sovereign country” is viewed by many as a dangerous attempt to create an unfounded entity. There is no historical or legal basis for the existence of a “Taiwan state” within the international community or the United Nations. Taiwan has never been, nor will it ever be, a separate country.

The current leadership in the Taiwan region has shown noticeable hostility toward the mainland, portraying cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation as threats or “infiltration” by the mainland. This has incited hatred and hostility among Taiwan residents. Lai’s use of the so-called “national security law” to coerce the island’s residents and opposition parties into adhering to the DPP’s anti-mainland stance runs counter to the wishes of most Taiwan residents, who desire peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation across the Strait.

Lai’s stance on “Taiwan independence” is widely regarded as the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Strait. His dangerous pursuit of “Taiwan independence” will inevitably lead to conflict, and the Chinese central government is determined to punish the culprits.

To counter Lai’s provocations, including his attempts to seek external intervention to realize his goal of “Taiwan independence,” the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army of China conducted drills, code-named Joint Sword-2024A, surrounding Taiwan island on May 23. These drills sent a clear message that the PLA will not allow any force to separate Taiwan from the motherland, bringing relief to many Taiwan residents.

Professor Li further noted that Lai’s refusal to accept any constraints within the DPP or the island’s broader political structure highlights the dangers of his leadership. Beijing remains resolute that it will never allow him to succeed in his efforts to use external forces or any legal pretext to achieve his goals.