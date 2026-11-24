SHENZHEN, Nov. 24 — Huawei announced Tuesday that the number of smartphones, tablets and computers running its self-developed HarmonyOS operating system has exceeded 100 million, marking a major milestone in the company’s efforts to build an independent software ecosystem. The figure covers devices running HarmonyOS 5, 6 and 7.

The HarmonyOS operating system now offers more than 460,000 applications and services, with over 12 million registered developers, according to the company.

Huawei introduced a new HarmonyOS architecture in October 2024, with the launch of HarmonyOS 5, followed by subsequent updates, versions 6 and 7. The architecture is independent of Android and Apple’s iOS, featuring its own operating kernel, programming language and AI framework, all developed without using the Linux kernel or Android open-source code.

Operating systems are the foundation of the digital ecosystem, while the number of devices running them is a key factor determining whether an ecosystem can achieve sufficient scale to take root and sustain itself.

It took about 25 months for the self-developed HarmonyOS to grow from commercial launch to surpassing the 100-million-devices milestone.

Huawei said HarmonyOS applications now cover a wide range of areas, including local services, e-commerce retail, office work, travel and video games. New applications combining innovative technology with real-world use cases have emerged, from high-definition livestreaming with telephoto macro photography to accessibility tools for people with language barriers.

More than 14,000 contributors are developing industry-specific innovations on the open-source OpenHarmony operating system, producing over 120 customized versions for sectors such as power, water management and manufacturing.

Xia Yubin, director of the OpenHarmony technology club at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, said operating systems have long been dominated by a few foreign companies, and HarmonyOS surpassing the 100-million mark means China’s foundational software has blazed a path for independent development that can be replicated. More devices and more diverse scenarios lead to a more mature ecosystem, which in turn encourages more companies to invest in underlying technological innovation.

Huawei has continued to prioritize research and development. In the first half of 2026, its R&D spending reached a same-period record high of 121.38 billion yuan (about 18.1 billion U.S. dollars), up 25.2 percent year on year, according to its semi-annual report, with R&D accounting for 25.94 percent of total revenue. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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