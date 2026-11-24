OSLO, Nov. 24 — Norwegian and Ukrainian defense ministers discussed expanding cooperation on an air defense system designed to counter drones during talks in Oslo on Tuesday, Norway’s Defense Ministry said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara met with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore O. Sandvik, to discuss the system, known as DESNA, which was developed by Norway’s Kongsberg and a Ukrainian partner.

DESNA combines Ukrainian-made air defense missiles and launchers with Kongsberg fire-control systems donated by Norway. Norway has purchased and donated several such systems in recent months, and they are already operational, said the ministry in a statement.

Sandvik said the government was working to expand the project to provide air defense protection across larger areas of Ukraine. The missiles used by DESNA are cheaper than traditional air defense missiles and can be produced in large numbers, he said.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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