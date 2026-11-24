By Jennita Shampapi

Windhoek, 24 November 2026, Namibia recorded approximately N$50.3 million in reported fraud across card, electronic funds transfer (EFT) and electronic money channels between January and October 2026, highlighting the growing threat of financial crime in the country’s financial sector.

Bank of Namibia Deputy Governor Leonie Dunn revealed the figures on Tuesday during the second Fraud and Cybersecurity Summit held at the Windhoek Country Club Resort.

Dunn said reported fraud exposure during the first half of 2026 increased by 18.9% to approximately N$32.5 million, compared to N$27.3 million recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

The increase was largely driven by EFT fraud, which rose by 47.3% from N$14.8 million to N$21.9 million.

Meanwhile, card fraud declined by 10.8% to N$10.4 million, while electronic money fraud decreased by 72.6% to approximately N$229 000.

Dunn said recoveries during the first half of 2026 amounted to approximately N$15.6 million, representing about 48% of the reported fraud value.

She explained that recovering funds lost through EFT fraud remained particularly challenging because victims are often manipulated into authorising payments, after which the money is rapidly transferred through multiple accounts, withdrawn in cash or converted into cryptocurrencies.

Recovery rates differed across the various payment channels, with approximately 80% of card fraud recovered, compared to 34% for EFT fraud. No recoveries were recorded for electronic money fraud during the period.

Dunn warned that fraud has consequences beyond financial losses, affecting individuals, families and businesses through financial hardship and a loss of confidence in the financial system.

She noted that victims could include pensioners who lose their savings, families facing financial difficulties and small businesses losing the working capital needed to sustain their operations.

To strengthen the country’s response, the Bank of Namibia has introduced revised cybersecurity and fraud-control requirements for banking institutions and the National Payment System.

The Bank is also supporting industry-wide collaboration through the establishment of Namibia’s Anti-Scam Command Centre, whose first-phase pilot involving participating banking institutions was launched on 9 November 2026.

The centre aims to improve coordination in tracing, blocking and preserving funds linked to suspected fraudulent transactions, increasing the prospects of recovery.

Dunn urged consumers to safeguard their banking credentials, verify payment instructions, remain alert to impersonation attempts and report suspicious transactions promptly.

“There is no shame in being scammed. The shame belongs to the criminal, not to you, the victim,” she said, encouraging victims to speak up and report incidents quickly.

She emphasised that preventing fraud requires collective responsibility from consumers, financial institutions and other stakeholders to protect the country’s financial system.

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