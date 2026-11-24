ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 24 — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Monday urged concerted action on four continental strategic priorities, calling on African countries and global partners to translate political pledges into “concrete and measurable” public health gains.

The AU Commission chief made the remarks during the 5th International Conference on Public Health in Africa, which opened Monday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

Youssouf noted that recent political commitments, including the adoption of the African Health Security and Sovereignty Agenda in February and the Accra Declaration to 2030 in July this year, have marked key milestones in defining shared continental public health priorities.

Emphasizing the urgent need to turn these political commitments into concrete results, he put forward four strategic priorities to improve people’s lives.

These include sustainable domestic financing, accelerating investment in innovation and the local production of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, reinforcing national and continental preparedness and emergency response capabilities, and ensuring the effective implementation and accountability of continental commitments.

He urged countries to renew their pledge to the Abuja Declaration target of allocating 15 percent of national budgets to health, and to accelerate investments to domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and medical supplies, alongside research and innovation.

Youssouf also called for reinforcing national health systems, disease surveillance, emergency response, and early-warning mechanisms, complemented by targeted investments in the health workforce and community resilience.

Emphasizing that achieving continental health sovereignty goes beyond the health sector, he further called for integrated investments in safe water and sanitation, food security, education, and inclusive economic development, alongside international partnerships that strengthen African universities, laboratories, and scientific capabilities.

Running until Friday under the theme of transforming Africa’s health security and sovereignty from dependency and vulnerability to ownership and resilience, the flagship conference has brought together African heads of state and government, health ministers, scientists, innovators, and international partners. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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