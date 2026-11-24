KINSHASA, Nov. 24 — A rebel group in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced Tuesday that it would halt its advance toward Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, and withdraw from areas recently seized following days of heavy fighting with government forces.

In a statement, the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), led by Thomas Lubanga, accused the Congolese army and its allies of repeatedly attacking civilians and its positions, while reaffirming its commitment to a Uganda-mediated peace process.

The group said it had ordered a halt to its advance toward Bunia and a withdrawal from recently captured areas in accordance with commitments made during talks with Congolese authorities in Uganda.

The announcement came amid a sharp deterioration in the security situation in Ituri’s Djugu region, where renewed fighting between the rebels and government troops has forced thousands of civilians to flee toward Bunia since the weekend, according to local media reports.

The fighting has disrupted commercial activities, schooling and road traffic in parts of the territory, raising concerns over the security of the provincial capital. The Congolese military has yet to issue a detailed statement on the latest fighting.

The renewed violence comes despite efforts to revive dialogue between the Congolese authorities and the CRP. On Oct. 9, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hosted talks between Lubanga and a delegation of senior Congolese government and military officials in Entebbe, Uganda.

Lubanga, a former militia leader who remains under United Nations sanctions, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the International Criminal Court in 2012 for war crimes involving the recruitment and use of child soldiers. He was released in March 2020 after serving his sentence.

Ituri, which has been under a state of siege since May 2021, is also the province hardest hit by the Ebola outbreak declared in the DRC in May this year.

The resurgence of armed violence and the resulting population displacement have compounded humanitarian challenges in the province, where insecurity has repeatedly hampered efforts to contain the deadly disease. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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