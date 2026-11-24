CAIRO, Nov. 24 — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris met in Cairo on Tuesday, where they discussed efforts to advance a political settlement to the Sudanese crisis and support the country’s recovery and reconstruction, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and stability, stressing Egypt’s “categorical rejection and condemnation” of any attempts to undermine Sudan’s security or national institutions.

He highlighted “Egypt’s ongoing efforts to advance a political settlement to the current crisis, halt the war, and end the humanitarian suffering in Sudan.” For his part, Idris emphasized Sudan’s full reliance on Egypt in its recovery and reconstruction efforts.

He also stressed the importance of Egypt’s support for restoring Sudan’s role within the African Union and for the intra-Sudanese dialogue set to begin in Khartoum, noting that the dialogue would exclude no one.

In response to a request from the Sudanese side, Sisi directed that positive consideration be given to the case of Sudanese prisoners and detainees in Egypt and the possibility of their serving the remainder of their sentences in Sudan, in accordance with relevant rules and laws.

Sudan has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and millions displaced, both inside and outside the country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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