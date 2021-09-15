Trending Now
Home NationalEntertainment Rapper Kanibal no more
Rapper Kanibal no more
Entertainment

Rapper Kanibal no more

written by Musa Zimunya September 15, 2021

WINDHOEI, 14 SEPT- As far as I am concerned, friends are a highly placed commodity. Life has only one attempt; and naturally, tolerance is hard to come by. I personally knew Kani for a few years and he introduced me to a dimension of Namibian Hip Hop that I had never seen. Yet it was something, no, it was everything due to the fact that the punchlines that my man DVD and MC Ray (both have changed their names) would make it worth going home at 0200.\

Sorry but this is about Kanibal and right now we are still getting information surrounding his demise. I can only say keep it real and hustle hard.

musa@namibiadailynews

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Disney Cookabout Season 3 premieres on Disney Channel...

June 17, 2019

Cartoon Network Gears Up for Season Four of...

January 16, 2019

M-Net Movies sprints out the blocks in 2019...

February 6, 2019

MultiChoice Talent Factory launches Southern Africa Academy

October 13, 2018

MTF Master Class hailed as a great success

February 19, 2019

MultiChoice Group Boasts Record Number of SAFTA Nominations

February 12, 2019

Rapids FM launches on GOtv channel 314.

September 19, 2018

SAFTA congratulates nominees

February 12, 2019

VOOVTV to stop airing on DStv

July 19, 2018

Brand-new season of True Detective starts on M-Net...

January 16, 2019