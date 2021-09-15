Rapper Kanibal no more

WINDHOEI, 14 SEPT- As far as I am concerned, friends are a highly placed commodity. Life has only one attempt; and naturally, tolerance is hard to come by. I personally knew Kani for a few years and he introduced me to a dimension of Namibian Hip Hop that I had never seen. Yet it was something, no, it was everything due to the fact that the punchlines that my man DVD and MC Ray (both have changed their names) would make it worth going home at 0200.\

Sorry but this is about Kanibal and right now we are still getting information surrounding his demise. I can only say keep it real and hustle hard.

