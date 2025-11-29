Trending Now
An Afghan boy pushes a wheelbarrow past oil tankers parked up near the Afghan-Iran border at Islam Qala on the outskirts of Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 4, 2011.
accidentCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastsocial issues

100 tons of low-quality fuel destroyed in W. Afghanistan

November 29, 2025

KABUL, Nov. 29 — Authorities have destroyed 100 tons of substandard petroleum products at the Islam Qala border customs facility in western Afghanistan’s Herat Province, the local media outlet Tolonews reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the seized materials included unusable petrol and diesel that had been covertly transported into the country by smugglers using commercial vehicles over various periods of time.

The efforts to prevent the entry of low-grade or illegally imported fuel continue at border checkpoints across the country, the report said.

The Afghan government announced its plans last year to increase oil production from the Amu Darya Basin to 3,000 tons per day. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

