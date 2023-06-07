Women on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast have given up hope in the battle against Gender-Based Violence.

DURBAN, June 7 – Women on KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast have given up on ending gender-based violence.

Victims of horrific acts of assault on women and children within the Umthwalume region sometimes feel ignored since their cases go unheard. In the wake of their killings, the family who lost two relatives to the plague came up, and one of their murderers is now free.

According to eNCA report, the Dube family of which had lost two loved ones in a tragic event of Gender-Based Violence. Nelisiwe Dube who was the recent victim is one of the 6 women whose bodies were found in a sugarcane field and murdered by a serial killer who terrorized the area in 2020, their family also lost another relative who was a mother of two children who was murdered by her partner.

According to the family, their loved ones were not given justice in either case. “We came back defeated as a family and the community and decided to take matters into our own hands and start a search on our own”, Sthembile Dube, one of the desist relatives, said. They went to report that their sister was missing, but the police at Heberdeen police station told them that their sister wasn’t missing and was probably just with the boyfriend.

The family is crying out for assistance since they are losing loved ones in the neighborhood and the killers are running loose in Umthwalume even after her body was found nobody has informed them of what happened to her. A very close relative, Smangele Ngiba, claims that when her daughter was killed by her lover, he turned himself into the police but was afterward spotted strolling the streets unhindered.

An activist on the south coast claims that women’s remains are often found in different locations after random killings in the neighborhood. She said, Government Departments are not performing their duties properly. “You can’t say they aren’t enough evidence when you haven’t done anything about it or looked into it.”