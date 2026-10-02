Iran: Sovereignty over Three Gulf Islands Is Not Negotiable

NEW YORK , Oct.2 – – Iran’s representative at the United Nations General Assembly, Nasser Asadi, reaffirmed Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf, saying that Iran’s sovereignty over the islands is not subject to negotiation. He rejected claims concerning the islands and stressed that they have always been an integral part of Iranian territory.

Asadi also stated that “Persian Gulf” is the only correct geographical name for the body of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, saying that the name has been used throughout history and is recognized by the United Nations system. He emphasized that the name should be respected by all.(Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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