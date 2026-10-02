Germany to establish first drone regiment in 2027

BERLIN, Oct. 2 — The Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, will establish its first dedicated drone regiment in 2027 to adapt to evolving modern warfare, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to a military training area in Bergen, Lower Saxony, Pistorius said that the decision was drawn from lessons learned in the conflict in Ukraine.

The planned regiment will deploy both unmanned aerial and ground systems with operational ranges of up to 500 kilometers, and include an electronic warfare company, Pistorius said.

The specialized unit will begin with around 300 troops before expanding to a target strength of 600. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 94