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2 Iranian air defense personnel killed in Monday Israeli attacks: army
Middle East

2 Iranian air defense personnel killed in Monday Israeli attacks: army

June 9, 2026

TEHRAN, June 9– The Iranian army said Tuesday that two members of its air defense force were killed in Israeli attacks against Iran on Monday while defending the country’s airspace.

The funeral of the two, identified as Seyed Bahman Hosseini and Alireza Abiri, will be held in Tehran on Tuesday evening, the army said in a statement.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported Monday that at least 15 people were wounded in the Israeli attacks targeting 12 locations across the country.

Later on Monday, Iran and Israel signaled a halt to their strikes against each other after a series of mutual attacks from Sunday night, which marked the most serious escalation since a ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel in April.

The latest escalation came after Israeli airstrikes on Sunday targeting the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, which killed at least two people and wounded some 20 others. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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