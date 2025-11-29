Trump to roll back most Biden executive orders due to autopen use

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29 — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he will roll back the majority of executive orders “not directly signed” by former U.S. President Joe Biden, escalating his dispute over the use of autopens.

Without providing evidence, Trump wrote Friday on social media that 92 percent of these orders were signed with a so-called autopen, a mechanical signature aid.

It remained unclear which documents are involved.

Trump noted he will cancel “all executive orders” and “anything else not directly signed” by Biden, adding that the people who “operated the autopen did so illegally.”

He further claimed that Biden “was not involved in the autopen process” and warned that if Biden said otherwise, he would face perjury charges.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. A Biden spokesperson declined to comment.

Biden has previously denied that his aides used an autopen to sign pardons and commutations without his approval, reported The Wall Street Journal. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

