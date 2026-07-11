Trump threatens massive missile strike on Iran if Tehran acts to assassinate him

WASHINGTON, July 11 — U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to launch 1,000 missiles against Iran, “with thousands of more to immediately follow,” if Tehran acts on its threat to assassinate him.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier Friday, Trump said that Washington has agreed to continue negotiations with Iran, although it has informed Tehran that the ceasefire is over.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

U.S. forces carried out repeated strikes against Iran earlier this week in response to several attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation, Iran struck U.S. military bases and facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan with missiles and drones.

In a fresh phone call, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud discussed the U.S.-Iran talks with Trump.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the two sides discussed Saudi-U.S. cooperation and ways to enhance it in various fields. They also stressed the importance of ensuring maritime navigation security, protecting sea lanes, and supporting efforts that contribute to regional security and stability.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Oman on Saturday for consultations on the Strait of Hormuz, as part of efforts to facilitate safe maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The spokesman rejected U.S. claims that Iran had requested negotiations with Washington, saying no such request had been made. Yet he noted that Iran did not turn down the request of Qatar, a regional mediator, to visit Iran on Friday for discussions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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