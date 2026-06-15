Iran says MoU with U.S. finalized, war stops on all fronts

TEHRAN, June 15 — Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said early Monday that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington has been finalized and the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, have stopped immediately and permanently.

The MoU was finalized Sunday night following months-long difficult and intensive negotiations and based on its approval, the council said.

“Based on the agreement reached, the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will end immediately and permanently as of tonight, and in addition, the (U.S.) naval blockade against Iran will end immediately and completely,” it said.

The document will be signed officially on June 19, and negotiations between Iran and the United States for a final agreement will be postponed until the fulfillment of commitments by the two sides under the MoU.

Reacting to the development, Iran’s main military command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Iranian people and the armed forces of the country and resistance front imposed their will on the U.S. and Israeli “enemies” and proved with power that the “enemies” have no other way but to accept defeat and surrender to Iranian people.

Elaborating on the MoU in an interview with state-run IRIB TV early Monday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said the MoU was not the result of solely diplomatic efforts and consultations, but also an outcome of Iran’s military achievements.

Gharibabadi said Iran’s positions and other issues considered important by the country have all been included in the MoU, stressing that after the MoU’s official signing, its text will be published. He emphasized that the document’s implementation is of great importance, and Iran has a specific plan to monitor the U.S. fulfillment of its commitments under the MoU.

Gharibabadi said that following the MoU’s signing, negotiations will be held between Iran and the United States within a 60-day period to reach a final agreement, and Iran’s entry into the 60-day talks, which will be mainly on Tehran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, will hinge on the U.S. fulfillment of its commitments under the MoU.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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