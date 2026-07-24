Russia continues raids on Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW/KIEV, July 24 — Russia carried out a new round of overnight strikes on military-related targets in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, using air-launched precision-guided weapons and attack drones, the Russian defense ministry said Friday.

The strikes targeted facilities in the ports of Odessa, Izmail and Nikolaev, used to provide supplies and support for Ukraine’s military operations, the ministry said in a statement.

The targets included fuel and lubricant storage tanks in the port of Odessa, port infrastructure, three warehouses, a hangar and a floating dock in Izmail, and a dry cargo vessel carrying military supplies in Nikolaev.

Meanwhile, the ministry said Russian air defense forces intercepted 571 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.

On the same day, Ukrainian authorities said Russia’s strikes killed at least five people and injured nine others in the eastern city of Sloviansk.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media Telegram that a Russian missile raid killed at least six people and injured dozens in the Kiev region on Friday. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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