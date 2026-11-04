French banking group Credit Mutuel Arkea hit by cyberattack

PARIS, Nov. 4– French banking group Credit Mutuel Arkea on Wednesday confirmed fraudulent transactions due to a cyberattack, but assured customers that the incident has stopped, and their funds remain secure.

According to a company statement, the group temporarily suspended certain transactions as a precaution upon detecting the breach.

The bank said operations are progressively resuming this morning following comprehensive checks and the implementation of enhanced security measures. It emphasized that the attack had no impact on customer assets, only resulting in delayed execution for certain transfer operations.

“While the total amount affected by the attack is still being assessed, it is in no way significant enough to compromise the Group’s financial strength or overall financial health,” the bank said.

French television channel BFM TV reported that the cyberattack may have involved the laundering of 133 million U.S. dollars in cryptocurrency.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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