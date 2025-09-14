Trending Now
7 dead in west India road mishap
AsiaDisasterInternational

September 14, 2025

NEW DELHI, Sept. 14 — At least seven people belonging to the same family died in India’s western state of Rajasthan when their car fell into a deep drain, confirmed a local cop over phone on Sunday.

The accident occurred late on Saturday night in the state’s capital city of Jaipur.

The dead included two children and two women.

The deceased were returning from a religious trip to the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Jaipur South Rajarshi Raj Verma told media that the car was over-speeding at the time of mishap. (Xinhua)

