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Chinese legislators hear reports on bill deliberations
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Chinese legislators hear reports on bill deliberations

November 4, 2026

BEIJING, Nov. 4 — The Council of Chairpersons of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee convened a meeting on Wednesday to hear reports on the deliberation of various bills during an ongoing legislative session.

The meeting was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The senior lawmakers heard reports on proposed changes to a draft law on procuratorial public-interest litigation, a draft law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection, a draft revision to the Water Law and a draft law against cross-border corruption.

They also heard a report on the deliberation results of draft amendments to 15 laws, including the Emergency Response Law, and deliberated on the revised drafts of the relevant laws and draft decisions.

The meeting heard a report on the deliberation of the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization and reviewed a draft decision on the ratification of the agreement. It also heard reports regarding deputy qualifications and deliberations over personnel-related bills, among others.

The meeting decided to submit the revised documents to the ongoing NPC Standing Committee session for deliberation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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