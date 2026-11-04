Bulgaria’s Nasar smashes three world records at weightlifting worlds

NINGBO, Nov. 4 — Bulgaria’s Karlos Nasar broke all three world records in the men’s 95kg category to claim his fourth world title at the World Weightlifting Championships on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old 2024 Olympic champion, who has moved up from the 89kg division, lifted 185kg in the snatch and 230kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 415kg, finishing 16kg ahead of Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly.

Adiletuly took silver with 399kg, while Iran’s Ali Alipour, the 2024 Asian Games champion, claimed bronze with 396kg. China’s Qian Feixiang finished fourth with 385kg.

Nasar completed all six of his attempts, lifting 175kg, 180kg and 185kg in the snatch before clearing 213kg, 220kg and 230kg in the clean and jerk.

His final clean and jerk surpassed the previous world standard of 220kg, while his combined total eclipsed the previous world record of 398kg set by Alipour in September.

“This is normal for me,” Nasar told Xinhua. “I feel good. I’m here only for the gold medal.”

The victory gave Nasar his fourth world title and further cemented his status as one of weightlifting’s leading athletes.

After the medal ceremony, the Bulgarian was surrounded by fans seeking photographs at the Ningbo venue.

“This is love. I like this. This is my motivation,” he said.

The championships in Ningbo mark the opening event of the qualification pathway for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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